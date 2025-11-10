BioLabs Signs 16,000 SF Lease at Two Discovery Square in Rochester, Minnesota

ROCHESTER, MINN. — BioLabs has signed a 16,000-square-foot lease at Two Discovery Square in Rochester. JLL handles leasing for the building in partnership with Mortenson Properties. Slated to open in late 2026, the Rochester site marks the first location in the Midwest for BioLabs. The facility will offer lab and office space for early-stage biotech and HealthTech companies. Discovery Square is an emerging innovation district within walking distance of Mayo Clinic’s flagship campus that offers more than 250,000 square feet of purpose-built space designed for research and technology uses. Jessica Mogilka and William McArdle of JLL led the building leasing efforts.