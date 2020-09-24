REBusinessOnline

BioLabs Signs 37,000 SF Life Sciences Lease at Pegasus Park in Dallas

BioLabs will occupy 37,000 square feet at Pegasus Park, a new office and life sciences campus in the Dallas Design District.

DALLAS — BioLabs, a Cambridge, Mass.-based biotechnology firm, has signed a 37,000-square-foot life sciences lease at Pegasus Park, a new 23-acre mixed-use development in Dallas. BioLabs expects to take occupancy of the new facility, which will feature both lab and coworking office space, in 2021. The lab will be equipped with an array of scientific equipment and will offer additional services and amenities for tenants. Pegasus Park is a redevelopment of the former campus of jewelry retailer ZALE Corp in the city’s Design District. The developer is a partnership between J. Small Investments and Lyda Hill Philanthropies.

