BEAUMONT, TEXAS — BioLife Plasma Services has signed an 18,000-square-foot retail lease at Beaumont Crossroads Shopping Center in East Texas. The blood donation center is backfilling part of a space formerly occupied by Stein Mart. Jason Gaines of Houston-based Sturbridge Commercial Real Estate represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Matt Parsons of JLL represented the tenant, which now operates 25 facilities in Texas.