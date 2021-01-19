REBusinessOnline

BioMed Realty Acquires 162,000 SF Office Building, 7.5 Acres in Metro Boston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Healthcare, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

BioMed-Realty-Assembly-Row-Somerville

BioMed Realty's new campus within Assembly Row in Somerville will span 1.3 million square feet.

SOMERVILLE, MASS. — BioMed Realty, a subsidiary of Blackstone that focuses on life sciences real estate, has acquired a 162,000-square-foot office building and a 7.5-acre development tract within the Assembly Row mixed-use destination. The property is located in Somerville on the northern fringe of Boston. The site will be developed in phases and ultimately add 1.3 million square feet of life sciences space to the local supply. A construction timeline was not disclosed.

 

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jan
27
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Western States?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  