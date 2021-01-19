BioMed Realty Acquires 162,000 SF Office Building, 7.5 Acres in Metro Boston

BioMed Realty's new campus within Assembly Row in Somerville will span 1.3 million square feet.

SOMERVILLE, MASS. — BioMed Realty, a subsidiary of Blackstone that focuses on life sciences real estate, has acquired a 162,000-square-foot office building and a 7.5-acre development tract within the Assembly Row mixed-use destination. The property is located in Somerville on the northern fringe of Boston. The site will be developed in phases and ultimately add 1.3 million square feet of life sciences space to the local supply. A construction timeline was not disclosed.