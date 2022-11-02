BioMed Realty Breaks Ground on 600,000 SF Life Sciences Facility for Takeda in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — San Diego-based REIT BioMed Realty has broken ground on 585 Kendall, a 600,000-square-foot life sciences facility in the Kendall Square area of Cambridge that will be a build-to-suit for Japanese pharmaceutical giant Takeda. CBT Architects designed the facility, which will include a 30,000-square-foot performing arts center with a 400-seat theater that will be open to the public. Completion of the project is slated for 2026.
