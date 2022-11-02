BioMed Realty Breaks Ground on 600,000 SF Life Sciences Facility for Takeda in Cambridge

BioMed and Takeda expect the new life sciences building in Cambridge to achieve LEED Gold or higher certification.

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — San Diego-based REIT BioMed Realty has broken ground on 585 Kendall, a 600,000-square-foot life sciences facility in the Kendall Square area of Cambridge that will be a build-to-suit for Japanese pharmaceutical giant Takeda. CBT Architects designed the facility, which will include a 30,000-square-foot performing arts center with a 400-seat theater that will be open to the public. Completion of the project is slated for 2026.