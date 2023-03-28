Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Assembly-Innovation-Park-Somerville
Assembly Innovation Park Somerville is located at the intersection of Middlesex Avenue and Foley Street, with visibility along I-93.
DevelopmentLife SciencesMassachusettsNortheast

BioMed Realty Tops Out 497,000 SF Life Sciences, Office Project in Somerville, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

SOMERVILLE, MASS. — BioMed Realty, a San Diego-based subsidiary of Blackstone, has topped out Phase I of Assembly Innovation Park, a project in the Boston suburb of Somerville that will add 497,000 square feet of life sciences and office space to the local supply. The development will ultimately consist of three buildings and include retail space and open green space. Perkins & Will designed Assembly Innovation Park, and John Moriarty & Associates is serving as the general contractor. Vertical construction on the $514 million first phase began in August of last year, and full completion is scheduled for next year.

You may also like

Toll Brothers, Pondmoon Break Ground on 285-Unit Multifamily...

Benchmark to Undertake $13M Renovation at Metro Boston...

Valley Bank Provides $11M Loan for Refinancing of...

Watermark, ZOM Open 154-Unit Seniors Housing Community in...

Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $8.8M Sale of Manhattan...

Barnes & Noble to Open 15,000 SF Bookstore...

Eureka Opens 4,504 SF Restaurant in Aliso Viejo,...

Brinkmann Constructors Breaks Ground on New Headquarters for...

Turmoil in Bank Sector Causing Frayed Nerves as...