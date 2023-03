PHILADELPHIA — bioMérieux, a French company known for innovations in the field of in vitro diagnostics, has signed a 32,000-square-foot life sciences lease at the Philadelphia Navy Yard. The tenant will occupy most of the second floor of the 137,000-square-foot building at 1201 Normandy Place, which is under construction and nearing a June completion. CBRE brokered the lease. A joint venture between Ensemble Investments and Mosaic Development Partners owns the building.