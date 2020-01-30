REBusinessOnline

BioReference Laboratories Renews 50,429 SF Industrial Lease in Elmwood Park, New Jersey

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast

The property at 491 Edward H. Ross Drive is leased to a single tenant.

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. — Healthcare testing and diagnostic company BioReferece Laboratories Inc. has renewed its 50,429-square-foot industrial lease in Elmwood Park, a northwestern suburb of New York. The space is located at 491 Edward H. Ross Drive, a single-tenant building with 22-foot ceiling heights. Alfred Sanzari Enterprises is the owner and developer of the building.

