BioReference Laboratories Renews 50,429 SF Industrial Lease in Elmwood Park, New Jersey

The property at 491 Edward H. Ross Drive is leased to a single tenant.

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. — Healthcare testing and diagnostic company BioReferece Laboratories Inc. has renewed its 50,429-square-foot industrial lease in Elmwood Park, a northwestern suburb of New York. The space is located at 491 Edward H. Ross Drive, a single-tenant building with 22-foot ceiling heights. Alfred Sanzari Enterprises is the owner and developer of the building.