BioReference Laboratories Signs 160,000 SF Life Sciences Lease in Elmwood Park, New Jersey

Pictured is 491 Edward H. Ross Drive, one of three locations in Elmwood Park, New Jersey, at which BioReference operates a full-building lab.

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. — BioReference Laboratories, an operator focused on the genetics, women’s health, oncology and urology fields, has signed a 160,000-square-foot life sciences lease renewal in the Northern New Jersey community of Elmwood Park. The tenant now operates three full-building labs totaling 209,904 square feet at 481, 487 and 491 Edward H. Ross Drive. Chris Olsen of Eagle Real Estate Group represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Stephen Jennings represented the landlord, New Jersey-based Alfred Sanzari Enterprises, on an internal basis.