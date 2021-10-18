REBusinessOnline

Bioscience Properties, Harrison Street Acquire Two-Building Office Property in San Diego for $41.3M

Sorrento Heights in San Diego features two office buildings at 9980 and 10020 Huennekens St. totaling 92,875 square feet of space.

SAN DIEGO — Bioscience Properties and Harrison Street have purchased Sorrento Heights, a two-building office asset in San Diego, for $41.3 million. The seller was a fund managed by DRA Advisors LLC in partnership with Cypress Office Properties.

Located at 9980 and 10020 Huennekens St., Sorrento Heights features 92,875 square feet of office space spread across two two-story buildings, an open breezeway, outdoor seating and tenant parking. At the time of sale, the property was 68 percent vacant, as the property’s largest tenant has placed the entirety of the 10020 Huennekens Street building on the market for sublease.

Kevin Shannon, Brunson Howard, Paul Jones and Ken White of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction.

