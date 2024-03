SAN DIEGO — Biotest Inc. has purchased a research and development (R&D) facility, located at 10140 Mesa Rim in the Sorrento Mesa neighborhood of San Diego, for $23 million.

The China-based life sciences company plans to use the 42,547-square-foot property for product development and distribution.

Todd Holley of Voit Real Estate Services represented the buyer in the transaction. The name of the seller was not released.