Bioworld Merchandising Signs 123,844 SF Industrial Lease in Irving

IRVING, TEXAS — Bioworld Merchandising, a global manufacturer and distributor of licensed apparel and accessories, has signed a 123,844-square-foot industrial lease at TCC Passport Park in Irving. John Fulton, Clayton Johnson, Nora Hogan and Jordan Wade of Transwestern represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Steve Trese and Steve Koldyke of CBRE represented the landlord, Trammell Crow Co.

