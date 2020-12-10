Birch Group Acquires 73,000 SF Office Building in Mount Olive, New Jersey

MOUNT OLIVE, N.J. — New York-based investment firm The Birch Group has acquired a 73,000-square-foot office building located at 500 International Drive in Mount Olive, located east of Newark. The sale included a 7,115-square-foot adjacent commercial building. The Rockefeller Group developed the three-story building, which was fully leased to 16 tenants at the time of sale, in 1987. Jose Cruz, Kevin O’Hearn, Fred Hyatt, Stephen Simonelli, Michael Oliver and Nicholas Stefans of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.