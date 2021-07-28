REBusinessOnline

Birch Group Acquires Alexander Park Office Portfolio in Princeton for $47.3M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New Jersey, Northeast, Office

600-Alexander-Drive-Princeton

The office building at 600 Alexander Drive in Princeton is leased to Mathematica, a national policy research firm.

PRINCETON, N.J. — New York-based private investment firm The Birch Group has acquired 600 and 700 Alexander Park, a 213,110-square-foot office portfolio in Princeton, for $47.3 million. The three-story building at 600 Alexander Drive consists of 141,176 square feet, and the three-story building at 700 Alexander Drive totals 71,934 square feet. Amenities include a cafeteria with indoor and outdoor seating, a fitness center, tenant lounge and walking paths. Kevin O’Hearn and Jose Cruz of JLL represented the seller, BentallGreenOak, in the transaction, and procured The Birch Group as the buyer. Greg Nalbandian, also with JLL, arranged acquisition financing.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews