Birch Group Acquires Alexander Park Office Portfolio in Princeton for $47.3M

The office building at 600 Alexander Drive in Princeton is leased to Mathematica, a national policy research firm.

PRINCETON, N.J. — New York-based private investment firm The Birch Group has acquired 600 and 700 Alexander Park, a 213,110-square-foot office portfolio in Princeton, for $47.3 million. The three-story building at 600 Alexander Drive consists of 141,176 square feet, and the three-story building at 700 Alexander Drive totals 71,934 square feet. Amenities include a cafeteria with indoor and outdoor seating, a fitness center, tenant lounge and walking paths. Kevin O’Hearn and Jose Cruz of JLL represented the seller, BentallGreenOak, in the transaction, and procured The Birch Group as the buyer. Greg Nalbandian, also with JLL, arranged acquisition financing.