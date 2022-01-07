Birch Group Acquires Long Island Office Complex for $212M

Jericho Plaza in Nanuet, New York, totals 665,592 square feet.

NANUET, N.Y. — New Jersey-based investment firm The Birch Group has acquired 1 and 2 Jericho Plaza, a 665,592-square-foot office complex on Long Island, for $212 million. The property was 95 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as AIG, Deloitte, Morgan Stanley, Ernst & Young, Valley Bank, Sterling National Bank and UBS. The seller was a partnership between New York City-based private equity firm DRA Advisors and New Jersey-based Onyx Equities.