Birch Group Acquires Office Portfolio in Morristown, New Jersey, for $77M

Pictured if the office building at 1000 Southgate Pkwy. in Morristown, New Jersey, one of the three assets in The Birch Group's newly acquired portfolio.

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — The Birch Group, a New York-based investment firm, has acquired a portfolio of three office buildings totaling 411,737 square feet in the Northern New Jersey city of Morristown. The sales price was $77 million. The buildings are located at 60 Columbia Drive, 100 Southgate Pkwy. and 1200 Mount Kemble Ave. and were collectively 98 percent leased at the time of sale. Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Lincoln Equities Group, in the transaction.