REBusinessOnline

Birch Group, Lionstone Acquire Central New Jersey Office Complex for $70M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New Jersey, Northeast, Office

Princeton-Place-at-Hopewell

Princeton Place at Hopewell totals 307,510 square feet.

HOPEWELL, N.J. — A partnership between two investment firms, New Jersey-based Birch Group and New York City-based Lionstone Capital, has acquired a three-building office complex in the Central New Jersey community of Hopewell for $70 million. Princeton Place at Hopewell spans 307,510 square feet and was 96 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Merrill Lynch, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield and Janssen R&D. Amenities include multiple cafeterias, a fitness center, indoor basketball court, conference center and a central plaza with water features and outdoor dining space. Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  