Birch Group to Renovate 191,249 SF Office Complex in Parsippany, New Jersey

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — The Birch Group has announced plans to renovate 99 and 199 Cherry Hill Road, a two-building, 191,249-square-foot office complex in the Northern New Jersey community of Parsippany. The $1 million capital improvement program will upgrade the lobbies, conference rooms, hallways, bathrooms and common spaces. The Birch Group acquired the complex, which currently houses tenants such as Bayada Home Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Scholls Wellness Co., in January 2020. Cushman & Wakefield leases the property.

