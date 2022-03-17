REBusinessOnline

Bird Dog Industrial Sells 330,496 SF Power 202 Business Park in Mesa, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Industrial, Western

Power 202 Business Park in Mesa, Ariz., features three buildings offering a total of 330,496 square feet of Class A light industrial space.

MESA, ARIZ. — Bird Dog Industrial has completed the disposition of Power 202 Business Park, a multi-building project at 4617, 4631 and 4645 S. Power Road in Mesa. GID Industrial acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Constructed in 2021, the 330,496-square-foot, Class A light industrial park was fully preleased prior to completion. Situated on more than 19 acres, the three-building property features 24-foot to 32-foot clear heights, grade and dock-high loading doors, ESFR sprinklers, concrete truck court aprons, ample parking and functional divisibility with a variety of bay sizes. Additionally, the property provides quick access to a full diamond interchange at the Loop 202 Freeway.

Will Strong, Greer Oliver, Connor Nebeker-Hay of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group – Mountain West team represented the seller in the deal. Ken McQueen and Chris McClurg of Lee & Associates provided market advisory for the transaction.

