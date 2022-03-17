Bird Dog Industrial Sells 330,496 SF Power 202 Business Park in Mesa, Arizona
MESA, ARIZ. — Bird Dog Industrial has completed the disposition of Power 202 Business Park, a multi-building project at 4617, 4631 and 4645 S. Power Road in Mesa. GID Industrial acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.
Constructed in 2021, the 330,496-square-foot, Class A light industrial park was fully preleased prior to completion. Situated on more than 19 acres, the three-building property features 24-foot to 32-foot clear heights, grade and dock-high loading doors, ESFR sprinklers, concrete truck court aprons, ample parking and functional divisibility with a variety of bay sizes. Additionally, the property provides quick access to a full diamond interchange at the Loop 202 Freeway.
Will Strong, Greer Oliver, Connor Nebeker-Hay of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group – Mountain West team represented the seller in the deal. Ken McQueen and Chris McClurg of Lee & Associates provided market advisory for the transaction.