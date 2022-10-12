REBusinessOnline

Birdsmouth Beer to Open 12,080 SF Brewery in Oceanport, New Jersey on Oct. 15

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast, Restaurant, Retail

OCEANPORT, N.J. — Birdsmouth Beer will open a 12,080-square-foot brewery in the coastal New Jersey community of Oceanport on Saturday, Oct. 15. The craft beer provider will operate out of The Commissary, a 53,000-square-foot food hall that is part of the redevelopment of the former Fort Monmouth military base. Gary Krauss of Pierson Commercial represented Birdsmouth Beer in the lease negotiations. Suzanne Macknow of CBRE represented the owner, Denholtz Properties, which also recently inked a 19,567-square-foot lease with MGT Foods.

