Birge & Held Acquires 348-Unit Apartment Property in Noblesville, Indiana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Multifamily

Northlake Village is located at 1100 Northlake Drive.

NOBLESVILLE, IND. — Birge & Held has acquired Northlake Village in Noblesville for an undisclosed price. The 348-unit apartment property is located at 1100 Northlake Drive near I-69. The community has undergone interior renovations for 273 of its 348 units. Renovations to the clubhouse and leasing office have also been completed and an outdoor kitchen has been added. Steve LaMotte Jr., Dane Wilson and Alex Possick of CBRE represented the seller, Buckingham Cos.

