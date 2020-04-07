REBusinessOnline

Birge & Held Acquires Centennial Aspen Apartments in Colorado for $50.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

Centennial-Aspen-Apts-Aspen-CO

Centennial Aspen Apartments in Aspen, Colo., features 149 apartments, laundry facilities, a playground and assigned parking.

ASPEN, COLO. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Centennial Aspen Apartments, a three-story multifamily property located in Aspen. Birge & Held acquired the community for $50.5 million, or $338,926 per unit.

Moshe Safdie, a world-renowned architect, designed the property, which was completed in 1986. The 11-building, 149-unit property is located at the base of Smuggler Mountain within a 15-minute walk from downtown Aspen. Community amenities include storage, laundry facilities, a playground and assigned parking.

Greg Price and Jason Hornik of Marcus & Millichap’s Denver office represented the local seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.

