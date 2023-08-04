Birge & Held Begins Pre-Leasing for 216-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Locally based Birge & Held has begun pre-leasing for its newest community, West Village of Avondale Meadows in Indianapolis. Located at 4115 Meadows Drive, the affordable housing community features 216 units across six buildings. Units are reserved for residents earning annual incomes between $40,620 and $67,320. Amenities include a clubhouse with a community room, exercise room, TVs and billiards. Birge & Held received Low Income Housing Tax Credit funding from HUD through the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. Strategic Capital Partners also served as a key partner in the development.