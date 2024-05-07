Birge & Held, Pedcor Complete $7M Renovation of Affordable Housing Complex in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, TEXAS — Indianapolis-based development and investment firm Birge & Held Asset Management and Pedcor Management Corp. have completed the $7 million renovation of Cantibury Pointe Apartments, a 144-unit affordable housing complex in the West Texas city of Lubbock. The property offers 74 three-bedroom and 70 four-bedroom townhomes. The project team upgraded the amenity spaces, which include a pool, fitness center, business center and a clubhouse. Specific information on income restrictions was not disclosed.