Birtcher Anderson & Davis, Belay Investment Group Purchases $17.1M Sunstate Business Park in Tampa

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

At the time of the sale, Sunstate Business Park was 91.1 percent leased to 26 tenants, including Freedom Scientific Inc., Cooper Speed, Calta’s Fitness Center and American Technologies Group.

TAMPA, FLA. — A joint venture between Birtcher Anderson & Davis and Belay Investment Group has purchased Sunstate Business Park in Tampa for $17.1 million. The property’s eight buildings total 180,323 square feet of flex and industrial space and are located at the intersection of West Waters Avenue and Sunstate Street, two miles from Tampa International Airport. Ryan Vaught, Robyn Hurrell and Nathan Lynch of Colliers International represented the seller, Indianapolis-based Citimark. The buyer was self-represented.

At the time of the sale, Sunstate Business Park was 91.1 percent leased to 26 tenants, including Freedom Scientific Inc., Cooper Speed, Calta’s Fitness Center and American Technologies Group. The property recently underwent capital improvements to refresh signage, landscaping and exterior paint.

Having sold off over 1 million square feet in Tampa-based assets over the past two years, Sunstate Business Park is currently the only property Birtcher Anderson & Davis owns in the Tampa Bay market.