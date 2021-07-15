REBusinessOnline

Birtcher Development Breaks Ground on 125-Acre Industrial Campus in California’s Inland Empire

Posted on by in California, Development, Industrial, Western

CALIMESA, CALIF. — Birtcher Development has broken ground on Birtcher Oak Valley Commerce Center, a 125-acre, ground-up industrial development at Singleton and Roberts roads in Calimesa. Birtcher is developing the project with QuadReal Property Group.

Totaling 2.2 million square feet, the development will consist of four Class A industrial buildings offering 40-foot clear heights, flat floor and a minimum of 185-foot truck courts. Completion of the 1.2-million-square-foot first phase is scheduled for second-quarter 2023, with the 1-million-square-foot second phase slated for completion in third-quarter 2023.

The project team includes HPA, Proactive Engineering Consultants West, Albert A. Webb Associates, Alta California Geotechnical and Southern California Geotechnical.

The site’s previous owner, Oak Valley Development Co., owned the property since 1997 and obtained entitlements for the project in first-quarter 2021. Oak Valley Development Co. will deliver the offsite and road infrastructure for the project in addition to the building pads for Birtcher’s vertical development.

Oak Valley Development Co. plans to develop an 80-acre retail center immediately adjacent to Birtcher Oak Valley Commerce Center.

Herb Grabell and David Burback of Kidder Mathews and Mike McCrary, Peter McWilliams, Patrick Wood and Scott Coyle of JLL handled the sales transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Jul
22
Webinar: Invigorating the Seniors Housing Workforce
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews