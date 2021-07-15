Birtcher Development Breaks Ground on 125-Acre Industrial Campus in California’s Inland Empire

CALIMESA, CALIF. — Birtcher Development has broken ground on Birtcher Oak Valley Commerce Center, a 125-acre, ground-up industrial development at Singleton and Roberts roads in Calimesa. Birtcher is developing the project with QuadReal Property Group.

Totaling 2.2 million square feet, the development will consist of four Class A industrial buildings offering 40-foot clear heights, flat floor and a minimum of 185-foot truck courts. Completion of the 1.2-million-square-foot first phase is scheduled for second-quarter 2023, with the 1-million-square-foot second phase slated for completion in third-quarter 2023.

The project team includes HPA, Proactive Engineering Consultants West, Albert A. Webb Associates, Alta California Geotechnical and Southern California Geotechnical.

The site’s previous owner, Oak Valley Development Co., owned the property since 1997 and obtained entitlements for the project in first-quarter 2021. Oak Valley Development Co. will deliver the offsite and road infrastructure for the project in addition to the building pads for Birtcher’s vertical development.

Oak Valley Development Co. plans to develop an 80-acre retail center immediately adjacent to Birtcher Oak Valley Commerce Center.

Herb Grabell and David Burback of Kidder Mathews and Mike McCrary, Peter McWilliams, Patrick Wood and Scott Coyle of JLL handled the sales transaction.