BISON Partners, PCCP Receive $29M in Financing for Bernal Plaza Shopping Center in San Jose, California

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — A joint venture between BISON Partners and PCCP has received $29 million in acquisition financing for Bernal Plaza, an open-air retail center in San Jose. Alex Olson, Todd Sugimoto, Lauren Sackler and Danny Ryan of JLL Capital Markets secured the floating-rate acquisition loan through Forbright Bank for the borrower. The joint venture acquired the asset from a private seller, which had owned the property for 20 years, in an off-market transaction. Situated on 16 acres at 101-125 Bernal Road, Bernal Plaza offers 139,559 square feet of retail space that was 94 percent leased at the time of sale. Current tenants include Ross Dress for Less, McDonalds, Shell and a Tesla charging station.