Bixby Capital Buys 241,104 SF Industrial Park in Lewisville, Texas

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — California-based investment firm Bixby Capital Management has purchased a 241,104-square-foot industrial park in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville. Red River Business Park consists of three rear-load buildings with 28- to 32-foot clear heights that are situated on a 19.4-acre site at the intersection of I-35 and State Highway 121. Los Angeles-based PCCP financed the acquisition of the property in conjunction with Bixby’s purchase of a 222,382-square-foot warehouse near Nashville.