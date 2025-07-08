Tuesday, July 8, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

Bixby Capital Buys 241,104 SF Industrial Park in Lewisville, Texas

by Taylor Williams

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — California-based investment firm Bixby Capital Management has purchased a 241,104-square-foot industrial park in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville. Red River Business Park consists of three rear-load buildings with 28- to 32-foot clear heights that are situated on a 19.4-acre site at the intersection of I-35 and State Highway 121. Los Angeles-based PCCP financed the acquisition of the property in conjunction with Bixby’s purchase of a 222,382-square-foot warehouse near Nashville.

You may also like

Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 498,798 SF Spec...

Buchanan Capital Partners Acquires 86,310 SF Warehouse in...

Colliers Negotiates Sale of 66,500 SF Industrial Outdoor...

IRA Capital Buys 49,000 SF Reunion Inverness Physical...

Hanley Investment Group Arranges $4.2M Sale of Single-Tenant...

Limited Liability Company Acquires 15,409 SF Industrial Building...

Slate Asset Management Agrees to Acquire Sun Belt...

Orix Agrees to Acquire Majority Stake in Hilco...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $4.1M Sale of Chicago...