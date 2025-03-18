Bixby Capital Management Purchases 222,382 SF Industrial Facility in Lebanon, Tennessee

LEBANON, TENN. — California-based Bixby Capital Management has purchased a newly constructed industrial facility located at 212 Alligood Way in Lebanon, about 22 miles east of Nashville International Airport. Completed in 2024 and currently vacant, the 222,382-square-foot property features a rear-load configuration, 32-foot clear heights, an ESFR sprinkler system, 21 dock-high doors, two drive-in doors, 32 trailer parking spaces, 2,500 square feet of speculative office space and a 135- to 185-foot truck court.

George Fallon, Frank Fallon and Trey Barry of CBRE brokered the transaction. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.