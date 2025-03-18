Tuesday, March 18, 2025
The industrial facility located at 212 Alligood Way in Lebanon, Tenn., was vacant at the time of sale.
AcquisitionsIndustrialSoutheastTennessee

Bixby Capital Management Purchases 222,382 SF Industrial Facility in Lebanon, Tennessee

by John Nelson

LEBANON, TENN. — California-based Bixby Capital Management has purchased a newly constructed industrial facility located at 212 Alligood Way in Lebanon, about 22 miles east of Nashville International Airport. Completed in 2024 and currently vacant, the 222,382-square-foot property features a rear-load configuration, 32-foot clear heights, an ESFR sprinkler system, 21 dock-high doors, two drive-in doors, 32 trailer parking spaces, 2,500 square feet of speculative office space and a 135- to 185-foot truck court.

George Fallon, Frank Fallon and Trey Barry of CBRE brokered the transaction. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

