JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — JLL Capital Markets has negotiated the sale of two industrial buildings totaling 423,056 square feet in Jacksonville. Bixby Land Cos. sold the properties, Crossroads Distribution Center Buildings 100 and 200, for an undisclosed price. The buildings were fully leased at the time of sale.

Luis Castillo, Cody Brais, Britton Burdette, Luke Pope and Taylor Osborne of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.