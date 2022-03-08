REBusinessOnline

BJ’s Restaurants Plans 7,600 SF Location in Goodyear, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Development, Restaurant, Retail, Western

BJs-Restaurant-Goodyear-AZ

The new BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse in Goodyear, Ariz., is slated to open in late 2022.

GOODYEAR, ARIZ. — BJ’s Restaurants Inc. has purchased land to develop a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse near Civic Square at GSQ, a new city hall, library and community gathering spot in Goodyear.

Located on a three-acre site at the northeast corner of North 150th Drive and West McDowell Road, the family-friendly restaurant is slated to open in late 2022. Totaling more than 7,600 square feet, the new BJ’s interior will seat approximately 250 guests, with more seating at the patio and round bar. The restaurant plans to hire approximately 160 team members.

BJ’s operates seven breweries in five states and offers 11 beers and ciders on tap.

