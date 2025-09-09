BJ’s Wholesale Club to Open 104,170 SF Grocery Store in Warner Robins, Georgia

WARNER ROBINS, GA. — BJ’s Wholesale Club plans to open a new grocery store and BJ’s Gas station at 6201 Watson Blvd. in Warner Robins, nearly 100 miles south of Atlanta via I-75. The Telegraph reports that the 21-acre site will house the 104,170-square-foot grocery store and 582 parking spaces, as well as a 2,204-square-foot gas station with eight pumps that opened in late August.

The new BJ’s Wholesale Club store is set to open on Friday, Sept. 12. The property represents the first BJ’s Wholesale Club store in middle Georgia and its seventh in the state, according to The Telegraph.