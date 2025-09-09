Tuesday, September 9, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Pictured is a representative photo of a BJ's Wholesale Club store. The grocer plans to open a new grocery store and BJ's Gas in Warner Robins, Ga.
DevelopmentGeorgiaLeasing ActivityRetailSoutheast

BJ’s Wholesale Club to Open 104,170 SF Grocery Store in Warner Robins, Georgia

by John Nelson

WARNER ROBINS, GA. — BJ’s Wholesale Club plans to open a new grocery store and BJ’s Gas station at 6201 Watson Blvd. in Warner Robins, nearly 100 miles south of Atlanta via I-75. The Telegraph reports that the 21-acre site will house the 104,170-square-foot grocery store and 582 parking spaces, as well as a 2,204-square-foot gas station with eight pumps that opened in late August.

The new BJ’s Wholesale Club store is set to open on Friday, Sept. 12. The property represents the first BJ’s Wholesale Club store in middle Georgia and its seventh in the state, according to The Telegraph.

You may also like

CBL, Vision Hospitality Open Element by Westin Hotel...

Logistics Property Co. Breaks Ground on Second Phase...

Denholtz Acquires 103,897 SF Industrial Park in Greenville

Stratus Development Completes 60-Bed Student Housing Property Near...

Pluralsight Inc. Signs 26,000 SF Office Lease in...

Holt Lunsford Negotiates 5,731 SF Office Lease in...

CBRE Negotiates $28M Sale of Retail Space of...

Tempus AI Signs 39,565 SF Office Lease at...

Weiss Realty Sells Multifamily Development Site in Fort...