BJ’s Wholesale Club to Open Five New Stores in the Southeast, Indiana

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. — BJ’s Wholesale Club, an operator of member retail warehouse locations, plans to open five new clubs in the Southeast and Indiana this fiscal year, which ends Feb. 1, 2025. The new clubs will be located in Maryville, Tenn., a suburb of Knoxville; Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Palm Coast and West Palm Beach in South Florida; and Carmel, Ind., a suburb of Indianapolis. Earlier this month, the Marlborough-based company announced its plans to open a new store near Jefferson Mall in Louisville, Ky.

BJ’s Wholesale expects each new club to create roughly 150 new jobs. The company first opened its warehouse club model in New England in 1984. Today, BJ’s Wholesale operates 244 clubs and 175 BJ’s Gas stations in 20 states.