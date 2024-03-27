Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
BJ's Wholesale Club's new stores will be located in Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Indiana.
DevelopmentFloridaKentuckyLeasing ActivityRetailSouth CarolinaSoutheastTennessee

BJ’s Wholesale Club to Open Five New Stores in the Southeast, Indiana

by John Nelson

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. — BJ’s Wholesale Club, an operator of member retail warehouse locations, plans to open five new clubs in the Southeast and Indiana this fiscal year, which ends Feb. 1, 2025. The new clubs will be located in Maryville, Tenn., a suburb of Knoxville; Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Palm Coast and West Palm Beach in South Florida; and Carmel, Ind., a suburb of Indianapolis. Earlier this month, the Marlborough-based company announced its plans to open a new store near Jefferson Mall in Louisville, Ky.

BJ’s Wholesale expects each new club to create roughly 150 new jobs. The company first opened its warehouse club model in New England in 1984. Today, BJ’s Wholesale operates 244 clubs and 175 BJ’s Gas stations in 20 states.

You may also like

Presidium Breaks Ground on 307-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Headwall Investments, SageView Buy 126,549 SF Shopping Center...

TPG Hotels & Resorts Opens New 7,500 SF...

Centennial Yards Co. Unveils Plans for New Entertainment...

CTO Realty Growth Acquires Metro Orlando Power Retail...

MDH Partners Inks Two Leases at Georgia Warehouses...

CBRE Arranges Sale of 284-Unit Apartment Community in...

FNRP Acquires 50,353 SF Retail Property in Horsham,...

Brink’s Signs 8,036 SF Office Lease at 400...