BKM Acquires Airport Business Center Industrial Portfolio in Portland for $37.3M

PORTLAND, ORE. — BKM Capital Partners has purchased Airport Business Center in Portland for $37.3 million.

The 11-building light industrial portfolio is located at 6756 NE Alderwood Road and 6620-7040 NE 79th Court in Portland’s Columbia industrial corridor.

The 228,518-square-foot business park contains 41 units with an average size of 5,600 square feet. The spaces were 92 percent occupied at the time of the sale.

BKM acquired the asset through a joint venture partnership with TerraCore Capital.