Thursday, May 18, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
5475 S. Decatur Blvd. in Las Vegas was among the portfolio.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialNevadaOregonWestern

BKM Buys 10 Industrial Properties in Western States for $280M

by Jeff Shaw

LAS VEGAS; LOS ANGELES; AND PORTLAND, ORE. — BKM Capital Partners has purchased 10 properties in four recent transactions valued at more than $280 million. 

The deals involve more than 1.1 million square feet of light industrial space across 35 buildings in Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Portland. 

The bulk of the activity occurred in Las Vegas, where BKM significantly expanded its holdings through two off-market transactions involving eight properties totaling nearly 830,000 square feet. The 22 small-bay industrial buildings consist of 321 units and are located near the Las Vegas Strip and McCarran Airport in Clark County’s Southwest submarket. 

You may also like

Citadel Partners Arranges Sale of 279,180 SF Logistics...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 128-Unit Coronado Villas Apartments...

Lowe’s Home Improvement Signs 78,000 SF Industrial Lease...

Holt Lunsford Negotiates 51,961 SF Industrial Lease in...

Pacific Retail Capital Partners Acquires 1.2 MSF Mall...

Mumford Arranges Sale of 52-Room Baymont Inn &...

MedProperties Realty Advisors Buys 51,591 SF Medical Office...

Food for the Hungry Establishes 30,000 SF Headquarters...

Vivion Leases 49,545 SF Regional Distribution Hub in...