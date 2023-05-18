BKM Buys 10 Industrial Properties in Western States for $280M

LAS VEGAS; LOS ANGELES; AND PORTLAND, ORE. — BKM Capital Partners has purchased 10 properties in four recent transactions valued at more than $280 million.

The deals involve more than 1.1 million square feet of light industrial space across 35 buildings in Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Portland.

The bulk of the activity occurred in Las Vegas, where BKM significantly expanded its holdings through two off-market transactions involving eight properties totaling nearly 830,000 square feet. The 22 small-bay industrial buildings consist of 321 units and are located near the Las Vegas Strip and McCarran Airport in Clark County’s Southwest submarket.