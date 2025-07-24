BKM Capital, Kayne Anderson Buy 16-Building Bay Area Industrial Portfolio

CONCORD AND HAYWARD, CALIF. — BKM Capital Partners and Kayne Anderson Real Estate, the real estate investment arm of Kayne Anderson, have acquired a three-property industrial portfolio in the San Francisco Bay Area. Details of the transaction were not released. CBRE National Partners handled the transaction.

Totaling approximately 505,000 square feet across 16 buildings and 94 units, the portfolio consists of institutional quality, light industrial space situated on 34 acres of infill land with access to regional transportation. At the time of sale, the portfolio was 89 percent leased to more than 70 tenants, with unit sizes averaging just over 5,300 square feet.

The portfolio includes the 10-building, 245,930-square-foot Concord Industrial Park in Concord as well as the three-building, 176,056-square-foot Huntwood Business Center and the three-building, 82,562-square-foot Hesperian Business Park in Hayward. The Concord asset will be renamed Mount Diablo Industrial Park as part of BKM’s broader repositioning plan.