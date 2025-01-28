BKM Capital Partners Acquires 260,887 SF Industrial Property in Southwest Houston

HOUSTON — California-based investment firm BKM Capital Partners has acquired West Belt Business Park, a 260,887-square-foot industrial property in southwest Houston. West Belt Business Park consists of five buildings that house 30 tenant spaces ranging in size from 770 to 23,000 square feet. Charlie Strauss, Lance Young and Clay Anderson of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. BKM, which plans to implement a value-add program, was self-represented. The property was fully leased at the time of sale to a tenant roster with a weighted average remaining lease term of just under three years.