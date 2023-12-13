BKM Capital Partners Acquires 451,062 SF Industrial Park in Beaverton, Oregon

BEAVERTON, ORE. — BKM Capital Partners has acquired 217 Distribution Center, a five-building industrial park in Beaverton, from an institutional investor for an undisclosed price. The 1970s-era property is located at 10950-11065 SW 11th St.

Totaling 451,062 square feet, the asset features 13 units ranging in size from 9,945 square feet to 67,459 square feet. The park offers 68 dual dock-high and 12 grade-level loading capabilities, up to 24-foot clear heights and access to 14 railway dock doors. Less than 9 percent of the asset’s total footprint consists of office space.

BKM plans to invest $4 million in capital improvements, including upgrading to roofs, parking lots, landscaping, HVAC systems and interiors, as well as updates to the signage and paint scheme. Additionally, improvement plans call for increasing the number of units from 13 to 15 and decreasing the average unit size from 34,697 square feet to 29,975 square feet.