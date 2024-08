TEMPE, ARIZ. — Newport Beach, Calif.-based BKM Capital Partners has purchased Ash Business Center, a nine-building, small-bay light industrial asset in Tempe, for $17.4 million. The name of the seller was not released.

Located at 4666-5010 S. Ash Ave., the 89,728-square-foot Ash Business Center features 16 units averaging 5,608 square feet with 16- to 18-foot clear heights, 16 grade-level doors and ample parking.