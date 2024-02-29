Thursday, February 29, 2024
Canyon Industrial Center in San Diego features 198,728 square feet of industrial space spread across 13 buildings.
BKM Capital Partners Acquires Canyon Industrial Center in San Diego for $70.2M

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — BKM Capital Partners has purchased Canyon Industrial Center, a multi-tenant industrial park in San Diego’s Kearny Mesa submarket, for $70.2 million.

Situated at 9424-9560 Chesapeake Drive, Canyon Industrial Center features 198,728 square feet of space spread across 13 buildings, with a 31 percent office component.

Built in 1979, Canyon Industrial Center offers 49 units ranging in size form 552 square feet to 18,953 square feet with 14- to 20-foot clear heights, ample parking, 56 grade-level doors and seven dock-high doors.

BKM plans to invest more than $1.7 million to bring the property from Class B to Class A status, including upgrades to its roofs, HVAC systems, parking lots, paint, signage and landscaping. The company also plans to demolish and re-tenant two large industrial units, totaling 32,000 square feet, into four small-bay suites averaging 8,000 square feet.

At the time of sale, Canyon Industrial Center was 99 percent leased to 46 tenants.

Jeff Cole, Jeff Chiate and Bryce Aberg of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, a global investment advisor, while BKM represented itself in the transaction.

