Tuesday, June 23, 2026
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Carson-Industrial-Center-Carson-CA
Located in Carson, Calif., Carson Industrial Center features 11 buildings offering a total of 429,000 square feet of multi-tenant industrial space that was 73 percent occupied at the time of sale.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

BKM Capital Partners Acquires Carson Industrial Center in Southern California for $95M

by Amy Works

CARSON, CALIF. — BKM Capital Partners has purchased Carson Industrial Center, an industrial campus situated on more than 20 acres in Los Angeles’ South Bay submarket, from a global investment advisor for $95 million.

The 11-building campus offers 429,000 square feet of multi-tenant industrial space divided into 20 units with an average unit size of 21,000 square feet. Additionally, the campus features a combined 79 dock-high and grade-level doors, 14- to 21-foot clear heights and parking for 651 vehicles. At the time of sale, the property was 73 percent leased to tenants in sectors such as manufacturing, freight logistics, signal and connectivity solutions, luxury handbag distribution and novelty top importers. Each of the single-story buildings sites on its own parcel, and five are freestanding with private yards and frontage along Del Amp Boulevard.

BKM has allocated more than $6 million to reposition and modernize the property. Planned improvements include reconfiguration and upgrading of vacant units while also addressing exterior deferred maintenance and introducing new signage and landscaping across the campus.

Brett Turner and Michael Grossner provided in-house representation for BKM while Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the deal.

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