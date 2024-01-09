BKM Capital Partners Acquires Gateway University Industrial Parks in Tempe, Arizona for $48M

TEMPE, ARIZ. — BKM Capital Partners has purchased two multi-tenant industrial parks in Tempe for $48 million, or $178.80 per square foot, from Stockbridge Capital Group. The properties, Gateway University Park I & II, total 268,409 square feet of industrial space. At the time of sale, the asset was 99 percent leased to 77 tenants.

Located at 1605-1635 and 1705-1797 W. University Drive, the assets consist of 16 tilt-up buildings offering 81 units that range in size from 1,712 square feet to 22,352 square feet. Built in 1982 and 1983, the properties feature two dock-high and 106 ground-level loading doors, 16-foot to 22-foot clear heights and a parking ratio of 3.73 per 1,000 square feet.

BKM plans to implement a $2.4 million capital improvement plan to update the asset’s efficiency and bring the building up to the brand’s standards. Planned improvements include upgrades to the roofs, parking lots, landscaping, HVAC systems, signage and paint scheme.

Will Strong, James Carpenter, Kirk Kuller, Robert Buckley, Tracey Cartledge, Michael Matchett and Molly Hunt of Cushman & Wakefield represented BKM in the transaction.