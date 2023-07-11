Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Pacific Coast Industrial Center offers 129,928 square feet of space in 62 small-bay units in Carlsbad, California.
BKM Capital Partners Acquires Small-Bay Industrial Property in Carlsbad, California

by Jeff Shaw

CARLSBAD, CALIF. — BKM Capital Partners has completed the acquisition of Commerce Carlsbad, an eight-building industrial park in Carlsbad. 

The property, now named Pacific Coast Industrial Center, offers 129,928 square feet of space in 62 small-bay units.

BKM plans to make significant improvements to the park and reduce the office space to meet market demands. With high demand and limited availability in the area, BKM aims to achieve full occupancy and market rates in the future. 

Cushman and Wakefield’s Brad Tecca facilitated the transaction as a representative for the seller. BKM represented itself in the deal. The price was not disclosed.

