BKM Capital Partners Acquires Valley East Industrial Park in North Hollywood for $25.3M 

LOS ANGELES — BKM Capital Partners has purchased the Valley East Industrial Park in North Hollywood for $25.3 million.

Situated on two acres at 7041 Vineland Ave., the 84,388-square-foot asset will be renamed Backlot NoHo as part of BKM’s repositioning plan. Valley East sits adjacent to Burbank Airport and is near the largest concentration of studio production and entertainment operations in the world.

The asset was built in 1969. It consists of 36 units across two rear-loading industrial buildings, with an average suite size of 2,411 square feet.

BKM is implementing a $6.3 million capital improvement plan over the first year of its three-year hold period to improve the asset’s performance, costs and efficiency, while adhering to the firm’s ESG standards, and driving new leasing and residual value. The upgrades also call for the reconfiguration and consolidation of some units, to provide larger suites that modern tenants are seeking.

BKM acquired the asset through its third institutional fund, BKM Industrial Value Fund III LP. Mark Detmer at JLL arranged the transaction on behalf of both BKM and the seller, LAIS Equities.