BKM Capital Partners Buys 200,343 SF Industrial Portfolio in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston

DALLAS — BKM Capital Partners has purchased a portfolio of three industrial properties totaling 200,343 square feet in Texas. The properties include Plaza Circle II, which consists of 68,043 square feet across four buildings in Dallas-Fort Worth’s South Stemmons submarket; GSW Circle I, which comprises 73,600 square feet across five buildings in Grand Prairie; and Kinghurst Circle, which totals 58,700 square feet across two buildings in southwest Houston. Trent Agnew, Charlie Strauss, Tom Weber, Pauli Kerr, Lance Young, Brennan Fewin and Alex Fronterhouse of JLL represented the seller, California-based Circle Industrial, in the transaction. The portfolio was 98 percent leased at the time of sale.