BKM Capital Partners Buys 242,555 SF Industrial Portfolio in Southwest Houston

HOUSTON — California-based investment firm BKM Capital Partners has purchased a portfolio of two adjacent industrial properties totaling 242,555 square feet across eight buildings in southwest Houston. Southwest Business Park totals 131,000 square feet across three buildings, and Stonecrest Business Center totals 111,555 square feet across five buildings. Combined, the properties offer 39 suites with a current occupancy rate of about 70 percent. BKM Capital, which plans to implement capital improvements, purchased the portfolio for $29.5 million from Fort Worth-based investment firm Fort Capital.