BKM Capital Partners Buys DFW Industrial Portfolio for $60.3M

DALLAS, ARLINGTON AND GARLAND, TEXAS — California-based investment firm BKM Capital Partners has purchased a portfolio of three industrial properties totaling 512,310 square feet across seven buildings in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex. The properties include the 34,325-square-foot Northgate 22 in Dallas, a 42,506-square-foot facility at 501 106th St. in Arlington and Market Street Distribution Center, a five-building, 435,479-square-foot park in Garland. BKM Capital, which plans to implement capital improvements, purchased the portfolio for $60.3 million from Boston-based TA Realty.