Friday, September 12, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Elwood-Industrial-Park-Phoenix-AZ
Elwood Industrial Park is located at 4202 E. Elwood St. in Phoenix.
AcquisitionsArizonaIndustrialWestern

BKM Capital Partners Buys Eight Light Industrial Parks in Metro Phoenix for $167.8M

by Amy Works

PHOENIX AND TEMPE, ARIZ. — BKM Capital Partners has acquired a portfolio of eight light industrial buildings in Phoenix and Tempe from an affiliate of Equus Capital Partners Ltd. for $167.8 million. The portfolio features 889,352 square feet spread across 46 buildings. Rusty Kennedy, Joe Cesta and Darla Longo of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

The portfolio includes:

  • Elwood Industrial Park and Roeser Commerce Center in Phoenix;
  • Buttes Business Center, Expressway Corporate Center, Harl Industrial Park, Mineral Road, Priest/Excel Business Park and Tempe Commerce Center in Tempe.

The properties offer a range of unit sizes, providing leasing flexibility.

You may also like

BKM Capital Partners Buys DFW Industrial Portfolio for...

JLL Negotiates $30M Sale of Lake City Distribution...

Matthews Arranges Sale of 97,668 SF Flint’s Crossing...

Realterm, Stotan Break Ground on 25.8-Acre Industrial Outdoor...

Leone Real Estate, Lampasas Partners Buy 24,942 SF...

Northmarq Arranges $38M Refinancing for Bowers Residences in...

Step Up Housing Acquires 148-Unit Bayside Apartments in...

Trilogy Investment Opens 84-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Avondale,...

Kaufman Hagan Negotiates Sale of 3,043 SF Retail...