BKM Capital Partners Buys Eight Light Industrial Parks in Metro Phoenix for $167.8M

PHOENIX AND TEMPE, ARIZ. — BKM Capital Partners has acquired a portfolio of eight light industrial buildings in Phoenix and Tempe from an affiliate of Equus Capital Partners Ltd. for $167.8 million. The portfolio features 889,352 square feet spread across 46 buildings. Rusty Kennedy, Joe Cesta and Darla Longo of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

The portfolio includes:

Elwood Industrial Park and Roeser Commerce Center in Phoenix;

Buttes Business Center, Expressway Corporate Center, Harl Industrial Park, Mineral Road, Priest/Excel Business Park and Tempe Commerce Center in Tempe.

The properties offer a range of unit sizes, providing leasing flexibility.