BKM Capital Partners Buys Hannover Industrial Park in Fremont, California for $43M

FREMONT, CALIF. — BKM Capital Partners, on behalf of BKM Industrial Value Fund III, has acquired Hannover Industrial Park in Fremont for $43 million. An undisclosed seller sold the asset in an off-market transaction.

Located in Silicon Valley’s I-880 Corridor, the 165,243-square-foot park consists of six buildings housing nine units with an average size of 18,360 square feet. The asset features a 14 percent overall office component, as well as a secured 67,000-square-foot paved yard. At the time of sale, Hannover Industrial Park was 74 percent occupied.

BKM plans to invest $1.3 million in targeted capital improvements to reposition the property and drive tenant demand. Upgrades will include exterior paint, signage, landscaping upgrades, LED warehouse lighting and speculative tenant improvements for the three vacant suites.

The asset is located at 4755-4900 Hannover Place and 4377 and 43815 S. Grimmer Blvd.