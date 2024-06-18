BKM Capital Partners Sells 156,154 SF Broadwood Business Centre in Mesa, Arizona for $32.9M

MESA, ARIZ. — Newport Beach, Calif.-based BKM Capital Partners has completed the sale of Broadwood Business Centre, a multi-tenant light industrial property in Mesa. A joint venture between Bendetii and Westport Capital Partners acquired the asset for $32.9 million.

Originally built in mid-1980s and extensively renovated to be competitive in the upper tier of business parks, Broadwood Business Centre features 156,154 square feet of space spread across eight freestanding buildings at 2452 W. Birchwood Ave. and three multi-tenant buildings at 2450 W. Broadway Ave. and 2451 W. Birchwood Ave.

At the time of sale, the property was fully leased. The industrial park can accommodate a broad range of user types, including showroom users, quasi retailers, manufacturers and distributors.

Bob Buckley and Tracy Cartledge of Cushman & Wakefield Capital Markets, along with Will Strong, Michael Matchett and Molly Hunt of Cushman & Wakefield National Industrial Advisory Group – Mountain West, represented the seller in the deal.