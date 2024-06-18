Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Broadwood-Business-Centre-Mesa-AZ
Broadwood Business Centre in Mesa, Ariz., features 11 buildings offering a total of 156,154 square feet of multi-tenant light industrial space.
AcquisitionsArizonaIndustrialWestern

BKM Capital Partners Sells 156,154 SF Broadwood Business Centre in Mesa, Arizona for $32.9M

by Amy Works

MESA, ARIZ. — Newport Beach, Calif.-based BKM Capital Partners has completed the sale of Broadwood Business Centre, a multi-tenant light industrial property in Mesa. A joint venture between Bendetii and Westport Capital Partners acquired the asset for $32.9 million.

Originally built in mid-1980s and extensively renovated to be competitive in the upper tier of business parks, Broadwood Business Centre features 156,154 square feet of space spread across eight freestanding buildings at 2452 W. Birchwood Ave. and three multi-tenant buildings at 2450 W. Broadway Ave. and 2451 W. Birchwood Ave.

At the time of sale, the property was fully leased. The industrial park can accommodate a broad range of user types, including showroom users, quasi retailers, manufacturers and distributors.

Bob Buckley and Tracy Cartledge of Cushman & Wakefield Capital Markets, along with Will Strong, Michael Matchett and Molly Hunt of Cushman & Wakefield National Industrial Advisory Group – Mountain West, represented the seller in the deal.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 460-Unit Self-Storage...

IRA Capital Buys 253-Unit Quail Park of Lynnwood...

Joint Venture Acquires 162,227 SF Office Building in...

Global Logistics Company Preleases 368,099 SF Industrial Building...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.9M Sale of AutoZone-Occupied...

Woodmont Industrial Completes 210,000 SF Expansion, Renovation in...

Hudson Atlantic Arranges Sale of 57-Unit Apartment Building...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.6M Sale of Long...

Midland Properties Buys 70,000 SF Industrial Property in...